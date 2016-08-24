Royal visit continues as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Keech Hospice

Nothing could put a dampener on the Royal visit to Luton this afternoon as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their way to Keech Hospice.

With the gleaming sun and temperatures reaching over 30 degrees, it has been a memorable day for Luton to receive the Royal couple.

At Keech, the Duke and Duchess spoke to staff, patients, volunteers and sponsors about the vital work that is going on there. The couple will learn much about the charity – which is celebrating its 25th anniversary – including its bereavement support and art therapy services.

CEO of Keech Hospice Liz Searle said it was a “proud” day for the charity to receive the honorary visit.