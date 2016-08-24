Shrinking the carbon footprint

The University of Bedfordshire has reduced its carbon emissions by over 900 tonnes over the last year.

It managed to reduce its carbon emissions from 7,026 tonnes last year, to 6,089 tonnes this year.

Adam Higgin, head of environmental strategy and sustainability at the University, said: “We are delighted to see that our carbon emissions are coming down so much.

“Even though the University has grown over the years we have still found ways of cutting down our emissions, which is great news.

“There’s still more we could do. We are looking into investing in a Combined Heat and Power plant (CHP) at the Luton campus which will bring our emissions down further.”

Despite being 30% bigger than it was in 2009, the University is spending the same amount on gas and electricity today as it was seven years ago.