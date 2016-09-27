The Barbie doll that brought joy to Nastya

Operation Christmas Child brings joy to so many disadvantaged children – children like Nastya from Belarus who is still suffering in the aftermath of the Chernobyl disaster 30 years ago.

The grave-faced little girl, who has a blood disorder and low immune system, couldn’t believe the shoebox full of lovingly packed gifts was just for her. And she was particularly thilled with the Barbie doll it contained.

She took each item out of the box, then carefuly repacked them, making sure her precious Barbie was on top and whispered: “She looks just like me.”

Then she wanted to see everyone else’s boxes and when it became clear she was the only one with a Barbie, she almost burst with excitement.

The Herald&Post is proud to be a drop-off point for this year’s OCC shoebox collection. All you have to do is fill a box with carefully chosen items that will appeal to a child. We have explanatory leaflets about what’s acceptable and what’s not. Or visit www.operationchristmaschild.org.uk