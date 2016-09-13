They will never tyre of helping

An inflatable replica of the Children’s Air Ambulance (CAA) chopper drew the crowds to Tyres Direct in Luton’s Camford Way when the company hosted a special fundraising event.

It was in aid of the charity which supports the only dedicated national helicopter service for critcially ill youngsters across the UK and included a chance to win an Apple watch, Land Rover experience or a family day out.

CAA national partnership manager Tracy Grunwell said: “We currently use one machine to cover the whole country and since 2013 we’ve completed many vital missions.

“It’s our hope that one day we can fund a second so we’re really grateful for this support.”

Tyres Direct spokesman Greg Oliver said: “We’re really proud to support the Children’s Air Ambulance.

It does amazing work with just one helicopter so we’re hoping the charity manages to fund a second so it can support even more seriously ill children.”

The event was part of the ‘101 Years of Adventure’ roadshow celebrating General Tyres’ 101st anniversary of being in business.

Tyres Direct is the company’s official local partner.