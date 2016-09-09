Warning as man tries to abduct teenage girl in Houghton Regis

A man attempted to drag a teenage girl into a car in Houghton Regis on Wednesday.

The girl was walking along Houghton Road between 8.15pm and 8.45pm when a 4x4 Jeep style vehicle pulled up alongside her.

A man got out of the car and attempted to pull her into it.

Fortunately she was able to get away and ran away in the direction of the High Street.

The man is described as white, around six feet tall, and large.

Det Con Mirian Khajavelidze said: “This is understandably a shocking incident however I would like to reassure the public that we are following a number of lines of enquiry to help find the person responsible.

“I’m appealing for anyone with information, who may have witnessed the car driving in a suspicious manner along both Houghton Road and the High Street on Wednesday evening, to contact us immediately.

“I’d also encourage people to be mindful when walking along by themselves. Be alert and aware of your surroundings and stick to well-lit routes now that the nights are drawing in.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Khajavelidze on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.