Yob from Luton jailed seven years for kicking man in head

A yob who caused catastrophic injuries to a university student by kicking him in the head has been jailed for seven years.

Dwayne Gordon, 23, was sentenced yesterday at Luton Crown Court after being found guilty for causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Gordon, of St Michael’s Crescent, Luton, was out with friends in the early hours of Sunday, November 8 last year when they set upon the victim and his friend after a night out in the town centre.

The whole argument was caught on CCTV which proved pivotal in identifying Gordon as landing the critical strike that left the victim with horrific injuries.

The victim, described as the ‘peacemaker’ in the incident, was hit to the ground by Gordon’s accomplices.

However, it was the fierce kick to the head as he tried to get to his feet which resulted in a fractured skull, bleed on the brain and broken jaw.

Gordon and his pals fled the scene leaving the victim motionless.

Det Con Steve Francis said: “This was a nasty attack on an innocent man that left him with shocking injuries, he was lucky to recover.

“The assault has had a huge impact on the victim’s life with lasting consequences. We are fortunate that CCTV captured the full altercation and showed the callous actions of Gordon.

“I welcome this sentence and I hope that this acts as a reminder that resorting to violence has serious consequences and this behaviour won’t be tolerated.”