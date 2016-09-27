Your chance to be a Wildlife Watch Leader

Whether you fancy being active outdoors, sharing your enthusiasm for wildlife with children or becoming a walking warden, volunteer opportunities abound at the Wildlife Trust.

They look after 24 nature reserves in Bedfordshire alone and are running a series of taster session for those who’d like to know more about practical conservation.

All you need to bring is sturdy footwear, suitable outdoor clothing and a packed lunch, if you want to make a day of it.

Choose between Houghton Regis Chalk Pit, Warden Hills, Totternhoe Knolls Reserve and Blow’s Downs Reserve.

Wildlife Watch Leaders are also needed in Houghton Regis. You’d be working as part of a team providing fun and informative wildlife sessions for children and young people.

There are also vacancies for walking wardens who act as another set of eyes and ears , protecting reserves and encouraging their responsible use.

> More info from sarah.cowling@wildlifebcn.org