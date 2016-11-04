Love Luton half marathon breaks records

Love Luton’s fourth half marathon was a runaway success with a record number of competitors.

On Sunday, October 30, runners began their journey at 9am in Stockwood Park Athletics Track, heading towards the iconic Luton-Hoo estate and finishing in the town centre.

The determined participants battled two very challenging hills in the estate, but were rewarded when they were met with cheering crowds at the finish line.

Christopher Oddy, of Serpentine Running Club, took 1st place with an impressive time of one hour, 12 minutes and 17 seconds.

Meanwhile Natasha Peters-Cooper, of Bedford and County AC, took 1st place for the females with a time of one hour, 23 minutes and 49 seconds.

Linsey Frostick, chairperson for Love Luton, said: “Sunday’s half marathon was a huge success for the town and an event that is putting Luton on the map for all the right reasons.

“We had record entries, so it is a boost to the local economy. It also promotes a healthy image and encourages people to sign up to participate in a local sporting event - our young people seeing runners pass their house inspires them to take up sport.

“Runners also raised much needed funds for local charities and taking on personal challenges was hugely inspiring to watch.”

The event was supported on the day by over 250 personnel as well as 25 local businesses.

Linsey said: “This allows both the local and business community to get actively involved and we have been delighted by the overall support the event received on Sunday”.

125 volunteers from across the town rallied together to marshal the event, manning water stations, setting up road blocks, registering entrants and cheering on the hard-working runners.

Love Luton would also like to thank the 25 local businesses for providing water, bananas, the lead car and the prizes for the runners.

Love Luton’s aim is to improve the image and perception of the town.

For more information visit the website: www.loveluton.org.uk/halfmarathon or email events@loveluton.org.uk.