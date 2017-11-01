Luton and Dunstable childhood fuels urban pop artist Lhouette!

An urban pop artist who grew up in Luton and Dunstable has launched an exciting new collection, as he moves into his new Bedfordshire studio.

Ciaran Robinson 32, of Eaton Bray, known in the industry as Lhouette, has recently moved to his new studio near Barton Hills nature reserve, as he introduces his new collection, ‘Beyond’, and new limited edition boutique collection ‘Emergency Credit’.

Lhouette at work.

Admirers include actor Antonio Banderas and Formula One engineering genius Adrain Newey OBE, while earlier this year Lhouette exhibited at the Houses of Parliament.

He said: “From time to time I like to use personal experiences and visuals to construct a piece rather than lean too heavily on the usual expected icons seen so often in pop art.

“Emergency Credit does nod to random contrasting elements during my adolescence - sofas and curtains (floral), hanging outside corner shops (Happy Shopper) Luton Irish heritage (clover) young mums on the estate (central image / dumbo baby) escapism (obscure manga comics) looming threats, dangers and temptations of being a teenager in and around Luton and Dunstable (skeleton) and the title ‘Emergency Credit’ references our electric metre!”

Lhouette attended Icknield Lower, Priory Middle and Queensbury Upper schools in Dunstable, before enrolling with the Royal Navy until he was 22 years old.

Having been a talented artist at school, he then achieved a distinction in his Arts Management Post Graduate course at Birkbeck University of London, and hasn’t looked back since!