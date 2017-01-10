Luton artist Lhouette exhibits at 45 Park Lane

Swanky Park Lane is the venue for Luton artist Lhouette’s latest exhibition entitled Post Urban Glamour.

The former Priory Middle School pupil – real name Ciaran Robinson – has had a star-studded career even though he cheerfully admits he’s never had a lesson in his life.

His work has been showcased in the Houses of Parliament and he had a series of sell-out shows last year.

Post Urban Glamour opens at 45 Park Lane on February 1 and will run until March 26.

The exhibition at the state-of-the-art hotel features more than 35 new original artworks and revisits some of Lhouette’s most poignant styles and ideas from the last five years.

His visually arresting and anarchic creations have been attracting attention worldwide, leading the way for a new wave of young British artists.

Post Urban Glamour is described as ‘a visual explosion of works, themes and ideas.’