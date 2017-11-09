Luton brother and sister jailed over £38k fraud scandal

A cheating brother and sister duo from Luton have been jailed after scamming five people out of £38,000.

Tosif Aziz, 30, and his sister Ozma, 31, appeared at Luton Crown Court for sentencing yesterday after pleading guilty to the offences.

The court was told that Ozma Aziz, of Dallow Road, was employed as a customer services assistant at Electrolux in Oakley Road, Luton.

Between October 1 and November 11, 2015, Ozma gave the details of customer calls to her brother Tosif Aziz, of Kingsway, who called them back pretending to work for Electrolux.

Judge Michael Kay QC said: “One way or another, you sought to extract details of their credit or debit cards and their PIN numbers. The oldest among the victims was 80 years old.

“It was a despicable crime because you were taking advantage of people’s trust in quite a considerable and sophisticated way.

“It’s not surprising to me that having phoned Electrolux about a complaint and being phoned back 30 minutes later by someone who knew the details of their complaint, that people handed you their financial information.”

The court heard that Tosif – who suffered a cocaine addiction and owed debts – used the money to buy go-karts, car parts, and industrial tape, the purposes of which remain unclear.

While on bail, Tosif Aziz went on to commit an “appalling” ten further credit card frauds and was arrested while trying to buy goods in the Louis Vuitton department of Harrods in January 2017. In a separate matter, he was also convicted of burglary at Taunton Crown Court in April.

Both siblings have previous convictions for dishonesty and Ozma Aziz was jailed for 10 months in July 2012 after defrauding her employer out of over £50,000. In mitigation, it was explained that Ozma now has a three-year-old son and also cares for the pair’s elderly and infirm parents.

Judge Kay QC told her: “You knew what your brother was surely going to do with the cards and you bear responsibility for the amount of fraud.

“It’s shocking to think that a mother of a three-year-old who had previously been to prison, would go on to again risk being removed from her child.”

In total, Tosif Aziz was sentenced to three-and-a- half years in prison to follow on from his current sentence. His sister Ozma Aziz was jailed for 18 months.