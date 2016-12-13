Luton burns survivor Shamiam meets Dunstable panto stars

Luton child of courage Shamiam Arif and her family had a fun night out at Aladdin last week when they were VIP guests at Dunstable’s Grove Theatre, writes Bev Creagh.

They howled with laughter when their Uncle Talib was singled out for not joining in the audience participation and made to do the actions on his own.

They loved the cast’s crazy interpretation of the Twelve Days of Christmas and booed enthusiastically whenever wicked Abanazar made an appearance.

They also ducked and screamed when naughty Wishee Washee aimed his water pistol at them.

And they were even more thrilled when they got to meet some of the stars at the after-show party. Shamiam and her sisters Monoor, six, and nine-year-old Shamita had their picture taken with Corrie star Brian Capron (Abanazar) and Joe Ashman (Aladdin).

Leighton Buzzard-based Joe said: “It was a pleasure to meet Shamiam and her sisters – and what a brave beautiful girl she is.”