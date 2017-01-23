Luton centenarian yodels for guests at 100th birthday party

It’s a party her close and loving family will never forget. Etty Morris celebrated her centenary by yodelling two of her favourite songs – My Pa He Came from Texas and The Laughing Policeman.

According to her son-in-law, Rob Roberts, she brought the house down at Dunstable’s Peter Newton Pavilion.

But then she’s a London lass who grew up in the Old Time Music Hall era.

More than 100 guests were invited to afternoon tea where they were also entertained by the Haywood Sisters, a close harmony trio performing classic hits from the Andrews sisters, Ronettes and Shirelles.

Among the guests was fellow centenarian, Roy Wightman of Lime Avenue. The pair met at his party last year and are now friends for life.

Ethel ‘Etty’ Morris was married to maintenance worker Henry, who died 16 years ago. The couple had two children, Bren and Lin, and moved to Luton more than 30 years ago.

They have four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Etty, who now lives with Ron and Bren in Ripley Road, worked at McVitie’s factory and credits her love of life for her longevity.

She’s also a devoted member of Stanton Road Baptist Church and Hadrian Fellowship and never misses Sunday service.

Rob says: “She’s a very happy-go-lucky lady with a lovely nature who enjoys life to the full.”