Luton child survivor in daring sky dive

Luton fitness teacher and child abuse survivor Petula Dennis

A Luton fitness teacher and child abuse survivor who volunteers for the NSPCC Childline School Service is taking part in a daring charity challenge to raise funds for the organisation.

