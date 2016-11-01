Luton community grants are given the go-ahead

A litter pick in Luton’s Vestry Close and a cultural awareness project at Hilltop Court have been given the go ahead, thanks to the efforts of Aldwyck Housing Group youth worker Nazia Haque.

The former Challney Girls High pupil was successful in obtaining £2,500 in community grants through the council’s Your Say Your Way campaign.

Nazia, 21 - now in her third year studying youth and community at the University of Bedfordshire – said: “It’s been really exciting for me to apply for my first community grants and secure funding for both projects.

“The money we receive will help not only to educate our young people, but also to look at bringing the people of Vestry Close together to help make the streets a cleaner place.”

Aldwyck Housing Group’s youth and ASB interventions officer, Hafi Rahman, said: “It’s superb to see Nazia leading and securing community grants for the people of Luton.

“She has built fantastic relationships with the communities she works in and that is testament to her hard work and passion for really making a difference.”

> Participatory budgeting is a part of the Your Say, Your Way programme, giving individuals an opportunity to bid for resources and make changes to their communities.