Luton company supports Forces’ veterans

Artwork created by ex-servicemen and women was on display at Luton company Leonardo which provides security equipment for Britain’s armed forces.

Apprentice Michael Given came up with the idea as a productive way of supporting veterans after he and his fellow apprentices chose Combat Stress as their charity of the year.

Chief executive Sue Freeth said: “We continue to see a rise in the number of veteran referrals.

“In the last five years there has been a 71 per cent increase.

“It is vital that we raise awareness and support for the charity in order to meet this growing demand. “Events like this are a fantastic way for us to showcase the work we do.”

Leonardo sales vice president Dave Appleby presented Combat Stress with a cheque for £2,070.

> Combat Stress is the UK’s leading veterans’ mental health charity. Their mission is to provide treatment and support for those with psychological injuries. More at www.combatstress.org.uk