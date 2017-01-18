Luton event aimed at deterring young people from terrorism

Five leading members of the Islamic community will headline an event in Luton on January 28 aimed at preventing young people from being drawn to terrorism.

Entitled Axis of Evil, it is being organised by Luton’s Al Hira Centre and Quba Trust.

Guest speakers include Imam Qari Muhammad Asim of Makkah Mosque in Leeds, Imam Shaykh Umar Hayat Qadri of Ghausia Mosque in Huddersfield, who is also chairman of the Suffah Foundation, and the Centre’s director, Professor Masood Akhtar Hazarvi.

Organisers want to get the message across that the actions of ISIS and the far right do not represent the views of peaceful communities in Britain.

Quba Trust director Dawood Masood said: “We’re inviting people from all religious and cultural backgrounds to make a stand against those who seek to spread hatred.”

The event takes place at the Al Hira Centre, Beechwood Road, from 4.45pm to 7.45pm.

> Register at axisofevilevent.evenbrite.co.uk