Luton Indie band Rylands Heath appear at Mall

An Indie duo comprising two school friends from Ashfield High wowed an audience of shoppers at The Mall recently.

Rylands Heath features Jack Cowap and James Deacon, both 20. They formed the group just under a year ago but were previously in four-piece pop band The Mono.

Jack is in his second year reading English Literature at the University of Birmingham while James is a freelance sound engineer at hot venues like XOYO in Shoreditch.

They write their own material but like to include a few covers in their live set.

Neither comes from a musical family but they admit they’ve been influenced by music their parents like: ELO, Meatloaf and Queen. They’re also into Saint Raymond, Mike Posner and The Wombats.

Jack says: “Our ambition is to make music people can identify with.” James added: “We’d like our audience to be a real part of the journey we’re on, wherever it takes us.”

Their debut single Do What was recently recorded at The Fold Studios in Forest Hill and will be available online.