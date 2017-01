Kind-hearted members of Luton Irish Forum donated a total of 869 items worth £540 towards Luton Foodbank over the festive season.

Student placement Brogan Lewis and trainee welfare officer Heather Roy (above) promoted the cause and people taking part included the Baby & Toddler group, Tea & Chat and the Tuesday and Wednesday Clubs.

LIF’s Noelette Hanley said: “We’re very proud they worked so hard for those who need it most.”