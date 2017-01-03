Luton’s Aleppo appeal has massive response

Food packs, emergency shelters and family survival packs have been sent to help the people of Aleppo, thanks to Luton charity the Quba Trust.

Director Dawood Masood said in spite of the appalling atrocities carried out in Syria over the past five years, his faith in humanity had been restored after the response to the latest appeal for help.

He added: “When people really care about something, they come together and make a massive, unexpected impact and I’d like to thank all those who contributed.

“The Trust has supported and provided emergency aid to more than 2,300 people fleeing Aleppo.

“We are now looking to raise further funds so we can provide essential items during this winter season.”

The Trust was set up in 2014 and now works in more than 50 countries.

> If you’d like to help visit http://qubatrust.org.uk/aleppo or call 01582 380840.