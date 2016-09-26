Luton schoolboy trek raises £900 for Foodbank

A 10-year-old schoolboy covered 87 miles of the Ridgeway National Trail, raising an impressive £900 for Luton Foodbank in the process.

Dirk Withnail – a Year Six pupil at St Matthew’s Primary School – took six days to complete the summer trek.

He said: “It’s ridiculous that in a world where so much is spent on mobile phones, there are people struggling to eat.

“This is the reason I think charities such as the Foodbank do such a great job.”

His proud parents attended a special ceremony at the school where he was honoured by his teachers and classmates and presented with a trophy.

Dad Greg, who accompanied him on the Trail, said there may have been a personal reason behind his son’s choice of charity.

He explained: “A few years ago we were in a massive amount of trouble as a family and we used the Foodbank. I think that experience stuck with Dirk.” He added: “He has always been an extremely generous young lad who would happily give to charity and we are immensely proud of him.”