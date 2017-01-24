Luton senior citizens reveal their musical memories in radio show

Luton’s senior citizens have been reminiscing about the music they love in a collaboration between Age Concern Luton and the University of Bedfordshire’s Radio Lab.

Student managers Kayleigh Saunders, Matt Udall and Steve Wells visited the Vesper House lunch club – run by ACL – and asked the pensioners to pick a song that evoked happy memories for them.

Their choices and interviews will be aired on special programmes at 8am every Sunday next month.

Kayleigh said: “I really enjoyed talking with the old people. It’s made me think about volunteering at the club or somewhere similar in the future.”

The charity’s wellbeing officer Claire Hussey said: “Our service users loved talking about the music that meant so much to them – their memories are special and they love to share them.

Radio Lab co-ordinator Terry Lee added: “This was about giving some of our town’s oldest voices a change to share their stories and introduce their favourite tunes.”