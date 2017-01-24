Search

Luton senior citizens reveal their musical memories in radio show

Radio Lab broadcasts from Luton's Vesper House lunch club which is run by Age Concern Luton

Radio Lab broadcasts from Luton's Vesper House lunch club which is run by Age Concern Luton

0
Have your say

Luton’s senior citizens have been reminiscing about the music they love in a collaboration between Age Concern Luton and the University of Bedfordshire’s Radio Lab.

Student managers Kayleigh Saunders, Matt Udall and Steve Wells visited the Vesper House lunch club – run by ACL – and asked the pensioners to pick a song that evoked happy memories for them.

Their choices and interviews will be aired on special programmes at 8am every Sunday next month.

Kayleigh said: “I really enjoyed talking with the old people. It’s made me think about volunteering at the club or somewhere similar in the future.”

The charity’s wellbeing officer Claire Hussey said: “Our service users loved talking about the music that meant so much to them – their memories are special and they love to share them.

Radio Lab co-ordinator Terry Lee added: “This was about giving some of our town’s oldest voices a change to share their stories and introduce their favourite tunes.”