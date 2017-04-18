Luton singer credits her success to the town’s support and encouragement

Hannah Bennett won’t hear a word said against Luton and becomes particularly cross when people call it a ‘crap’ town.

“If it wasn’t for my home town, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she states. “There’s so much art, culture and wonderful music here.”

The talented young mezzo soprano is studying at the Royal Academy of Music and hopes her future will be performing in operas, recitals and concerts.

She recently appeared as a soloist with Luton Choral Society and is full of praise for the support she’s received every step of the way.

She says: “I’ve been surrounded by so many inspiring people, I’ve been really fortunate.

“Growing up I went to Wigmore Church with my Mum and brother. My love of music started there and I was encouraged to keep learning – I was taught the recorder and how to read music.”

She began viola lessons when she was seven and took up the saxophone too – subsequently becoming a member of Luton Youth Orchestra, Concert Band and Jazz Orchestra.

Hannah then met Luton Youth Cantores director Kerry Watson and asked if she could join the choir.

“I knew fairly soon afterwards I wanted to make singing my career,” she says.

The former Ashcroft High student will graduate in July and has won a scholarship for a further vocal studies course.