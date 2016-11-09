Luton solicitor’s ‘bog brush’ in aid of Movember

The Movember Foundation has a big brief. It’s addressing some of the biggest health issues faced by men, including prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

Under the slogan ‘Grow a Mo, save a Bro,’ it encourages men to grow a moustache in November – Movember – to raise funds to stop men dying too young.

This is the fifth year assistant solictor Martin Boniface has taken on the challenge.

The 29-year-old Lutonian, who works in the family law department at Pictons, said: “Over the past few years, I’ve been concentrating on my career, so this tends to be my only big charity event.

“In terms of the ‘tache, it grows relatively quickly and depending on the style, it can be quite lush.”

There’s just one discordant note in his otherwise selfless charity challenge - his girlfriend claims embracing him is like “kissing a bog brush.”

But Martin is man enough to carry on with his hairy endeavour and hopes to raise £100.

Sponsor him at http://mobro.co/martinboniface78

> The Movember campaign started in Australia in 2003 when two mates from Melbourne – Travis Garone and Luke Slattery – persuaded 30 friends to take part in a fundraiser for prostate cancer. From those humble beginnings a global phenomenon has emerged. More than £443 million has been raised in 21 countries, enabling the funding of 1,200 health programmes.