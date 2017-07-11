Luton street evacuated as bomb disposal unit arrives

Homes in a Luton street have been evacuated with a police bomb disposal unit present at the scene.
A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “A number of properties in Napier Road, Luton have been evacuated as a precaution while officers investigate reports of a suspicious vehicle, after receiving a call from a member of the public at 8.30am this morning (11 July).
“Officers are currently in attendance while an investigation is ongoing, and a cordon is in place.
“The evacuation is a precautionary measure as the safety of the local community is a priority. There is not believed to be any wider threat to the public.”
More on this to follow.
