Luton woman jailed for ‘sickening’ abuse of child

A Luton woman has been jailed for four years after sexually abusing a small child.

Renata Manyoki, 21, of Dallow Road, Luton, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 and taking indecent images of children.

Manyoki was arrested in 2016 after videos of her sexually abusing a child were found.

An investigation was carried out by Bedfordshire Police and she was subsequently charged with two counts of child sex abuse.

Det Sgt Graeme Twyford said: “This was an absolutely sickening case of child sexual abuse which saw a young child being taken advantage of in the very worst possible way.

“It is incomprehensible to imagine that anyone would think it is acceptable to sexually abuse such a young child and I’m pleased that she will be locked away and prevented from causing any further harm.”

If you’re concerned about child sexual abuse you can call police on 101, or the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000.

You can also visit the NSPCC website for help and support, including how to spot signs that a child may be being abused.