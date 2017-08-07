Luton youth put England manager Gareth Southgate on the spot

Youth football team, Luton Nations FC, were able to question England manager Gareth Southgate when they met him, courtesy of Thurlow Nunn.

Thanks to the Vauxhall sponsorship of the England football team, Thurlow Nunn was able to give the youth team the exclusive chance to put their most pressing questions to the England team manager as he agreed to be put on the spot by the youngsters.

The Luton Nations FC team, which Thurlow Nunn works with, travelled in style and was whisked off to meet Gareth on-board the England Team coach where, upon arrival, they were given the football star treatment.

The budding football players were also presented with an England shirt signed by Gareth and the England team, which they could use to raise money for the club or keep as a memento of the day.

Kevin Thoburn Head of Luton Town FC Community Trust comments: “We can’t thank Thurlow Nunn and Vauxhall enough for this fantastic opportunity. Luton Nations FC are a club we helped create a couple of seasons back and the entire team had a great day - meeting a serving England manager really is a once in a lifetime opportunity and a dream come true for the boys.”

Simon Grylls, Regional Director at Thurlow Nunn says: “We were delighted to be able to give Luton Nations FC the chance to meet a footballing icon. With Vauxhall being the England Team sponsor, they are able to extend #GetIN opportunities like this where they can, and we are over the moon to be have been a part of this one.”

“I know Luton Nations FC was ecstatic at the prospect of meeting him and he certainly lived up to expectations. It was a real honour to meet Gareth and we hope the teams take away not only a signed shirt, but also some fabulous memories from the day.”

Gareth Southgate said: “I’d just like to say thank you to the team at Thurlow Nunn for inviting me – I had a brilliant time, and it was really great to meet the future talent of football. The kids had some fantastic questions; they certainly put me through my paces!”

