Macmillan says thank you in person to Icknield students

Representatives from Macmillan Cancer Support visited Icknield Primary in Luton to say a big thank you to pupils and staff for their magnificent money-making enterprises.

A total of more than £1,000 was achieved through a bake sale and non-uniform today, well surpassing previous targets.

Headteacher Lyn Lyman said: “We’re very proud of the pupils, parents and staff for their fundraising efforts.

“The charity is a very worthy recipient and is a cause close to the school community’s hearts. The students were delighted to speak to them about their work.”