Man arrested in Dunstable murder investigation

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Dunstable on Friday evening.

At around 4.20pm on Friday, a man was struck by a car in Southwood Road. Emergency services attended but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has now been identified as Paul Pradier, 37, of Southwood Road, Dunstable.

An investigation was launched by the Beds, Cambs and Herts major crime unit and detectives have today arrested a 26-year-old man from Dunstable on suspicion of murder.

He has been taken into police custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Branston said: “We’re continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Pradier and our thoughts are with his families and friends at this tragic time.

“We’re continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident in Southwood Road, as well as an altercation between two men around 10 minutes before in Mayfield Road, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Sleet. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.