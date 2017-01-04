Man arrested on suspicion of woman’s murder in Eaton Bray

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman’s body was found at a house in Eaton Bray.

Emergency services were called to a home in Eaton Bray at around 10.30am yesterday.

Police are investigating the death, which is being treated as unexplained.

A post mortem examination will take place in the coming days and meanwhile, a man remains in custody being questioned by detectives.

Officers remained at the home today..