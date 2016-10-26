Man banned from part of Dunstable

A 57-year-old man has been banned from part of Dunstable town centre following a number of intimidating drunken incidents.

Magill Price, of Caddington, has been given a one-year injunction banning him from an area which includes The Quadrant shopping centre, Dunstable Library and Asda.

This follows a number of incidents of drunken behaviour where he threatened, abused and terrified staff even though he had already been banned from a number of stores there.

Price attended Luton County Court on Monday, October 10, where Central Bedfordshire Council, supported by Bedfordshire Police, successfully applied for the injunction. It took effect for one year from that date and if he enters the area from which he is banned then he will be taken back to county court and face further action. If he continues to breach the order he risks a custodial sentence.

Councillor Brian Spurr, said: “This is an excellent example of partnership working and shows that by working together we can achieve an effective result in dealing with antisocial behaviour.”

Anyone who is aware of Price breaching the injunction should call the council’s antisocial behaviour and statutory nuisance team on 0300 300 8302.