Man charged in relation to Luton and Dunstable rape offences dating back to 2007

A Luton man has been charged in connection with two rapes which took place in 2007.

Shipu Ahmed, 35, of Avondale Road, Luton, was arrested yesterday (Thursday, October 19) and later charged with two counts of rape.

The charges are in relation to assaults against a 15-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman on November 30 and December 15 2007, which occurred in Dunstable and Luton.

Ahmed appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday, October 20) and has been remanded into custody pending a further hearing on November 20.

Anyone with any information about the investigation is asked to call the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.