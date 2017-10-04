Man charged with murder over Dunstable death

A man has been charged with murder following the death of Paul Pradier in Dunstable on Friday evening.

Brendan Thomson, 26, of Mayfield Road, Dunstable, was charged yesterday in relation to the death of 37-year-old Mr Pradier, who died following a hit-and-run in Southwood Road at around 4.20pm on Friday.

Mr Thomson has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Magistrates’ Court this morning.