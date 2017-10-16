Masked robbers raid Dunstable betting shop at knifepoint

Knife-wielding robbers raided a Dunstable betting shop yesterday morning, making off with thousands of pounds.

Officers are appealing for information after a branch of Betfred in High Street North was robbed just after 9am on Sunday, October 15.

Police were called to reports that two men with knives had entered the shop and demanded the code to the safe.

They took around £4,000 and then left the shop and ran down Albion Street, towards the A5.

The offenders are described as having their faces masked, one wearing a bandana with a skull design on the front. The other man is described as wearing blue trainers and it is believed one may have been carrying a black rucksack.

Det Con Scott Hannam said: “We believe this may have been a pre-planned incident, and we believe the offenders may have been in the Albion Street area shortly before and after the incident.

“I’m keen to speak to anyone who recalls seeing two men with their faces covered in or around the Albion Road or High Street North areas at around 9am on Sunday. I would urge anyone who knows who is responsible to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call DC Hannam on 101 quoting reference number 126 of 15 October. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.