Massive homes plans for Luton north and east

Central Bedfordshire Council’s long anticipated Local Plan is good news for Dunstable, but could see massive expansion north and east of Luton.

The draft plan, which goes before the council’s Executive Committee next Tuesday, proposes 3,500 to 4,000 homes and employment land north of the town and 2-4,600 homes east of Luton.

The north edge of Luton would lie between the M1 to the west and the A6 to the east. The villages of Lower Sundon, Upper Sundon and Streatley lie north of the site.

The proposal includes shops; cafes/restaurants; community facilities; leisure facilities; drinking establishments; Health and Care Hub; open green space; preschool/nursery/early years facilities; enlarging existing schools and providing new schools as required.

Road and public transport improvements (including a new M1/A6 link road) and the opportunity to link with the Busway to improve connections with Leagrave station and Luton town centre are included.

The future M1-A6 link road is critical for this development.

Employment opportunities will be provided through 20 hectares of employment land with good access to the M1 and suitable for a mix of employment uses, as well as through the provision of infrastructure, including schools, shops and healthcare facilities.

The west proposal is to expand Luton to the west of the M1 and to the western edge of Luton. The village of Caddington lies to the west of the site and Woodside and Slip End villages lie to the south. It would be appropriately separated from these existing villages, as well as from the Caddington Woods development, to prevent coalescence of settlements.

The proposal includes the following services and amenities: shops; cafes/restaurants; community facilities; leisure facilities; drinking establishments; Health and Social Care Hub; open green space; preschool/nursery/early years facilities; enlarging existing schools and providing new schools as required. Road and public transport improvements and the opportunity to link with the Busway to improve connections with Leagrave station and Luton town centre are included.

The consultation will be open for feedback from 4 July to 29 August 2017.

You can read more detail about the individual growth locations, the full Draft Local Plan document as well as the supporting evidence and studies on our website at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/localplan.

From late 2017 to early 2018 there will be another series of Community Planning events across Central Bedfordshire. Details will be published nearer the time.