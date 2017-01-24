Masterclass for Luton music students from acclaimed pianist

Internationally acclaimed classical pianist Juan Perez Floristan hit the right note as he hosted a masterclass at Luton Sixth Form College.

A group of 30 music students attended a concert performed by the Spaniard – winner of the Paloma O’Shea Santander International Piano Competition in 2015 – at London’s prestigious Wigmore Hall.

The maestro then took time out from his busy schedule to visit the college to share his expertise.

The masterclass was also attended by pupils from Icknield, Stopsley, Cardinal Newman, Denbigh, Lea Manor and Chalk Hills Academy.

Juan gave expert tuition to sixth formers Toma Junickaja and Oskar Blake as well as performing pieces from his repertoire and answering questions about his musical life.

College music course manager Andy Greaves said: “A masterclass is essentially an expert giving one-to-one tuition while others watch and learn.

“He was able to balance critique with praise and good humour.”