Mature art students’ ‘creative explosion’ at Whipsnade exhibition

Talented art students are holding a mixed media show in Whipsnade which promises to be a “creative explosion”.

Mature students are opening their end of year art show at Whipsnade Village Hall on Friday, July 28, from 7pm - 9pm, as they celebrate their hard work and project dedication.

Course leader, Dr Lorna Moore, said: “The students have been making and creating artworks over the past year on a 14-week creative art course at Whipsnade Village Hall, and this end of year show celebrates their extraordinary vitality for creativity in this mixed media exhibition.

“The work illustrates their desire for life and art and the necessity to have a voice through visual language.

“It’s also an opportunity for members of the public to browse through sketchbooks to really see how the creative journey works. Alongside the browsing are works of art that audiences will relate to and create further dialogue.

“This is an extraordinary show, which focusses on art process.”

The show will open with a speech from the Mayor of Dunstable and parking is available on both fields as you enter the hall.

The exhibition runs from Saturday, July 29 to Sunday July 30, 11am – 3pm.

Dr Moore added: “It really illustrates the need for a visual voice!”

Visit: https://www.facebook.com/Dr-Lorna-Moores-Creative-Art-Course-210325729432769/