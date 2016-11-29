Meet captivating author Kate at Luton Christian Book Shop

Her book has been described as ‘a beautifully written, haunting memoir . . . so much more than an autobiograhy.’

But Sea Changed by Kate Nicholas is also full of humour and a strong zest for life, in spite of the fact she penned it when she believed she was dying of inoperable cancer, so her children – then 16 and ten – would have a lasting legacy of their mother.

You can meet this inspirational woman – who also happens to be the head of global communications at World Vision International – at a book signing at Luton Christian Book Shop from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, December 10.

Kate, who lives in Olney, met her soul mate – a tall quiet Australian – when she was on a round-the-world trip, exploring the meaning of life.

Her high flying career encompassed being publisher and editor-in-chief at PR Week before she joined the humanitarian charity that works in more than 100 countries around the world.

Sea Changed is also an uplifting read for anyone experiencing the bone-crunching fear of a cancer diagnosis.