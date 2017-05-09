Meet SW Beds election candidates at Leighton hustings evening

A hustings event has been arranged in Leighton Buzzard on Tuesday, May 23, featuring the candidates for the South West Beds constituency.

The evening, organised by Leighton Linslade Churches Together, will get underway at Cedars Upper School inMentmore Road, Linslade at 7.30pm and will last for up to two hours.

You will get the chance to hear from the local candidates and also put questions to them.

Voters will have four names on the ballot paper.

> Conservative Andrew Selous, who has represented the constituency in The Commons since taking over from Sir David Madel in 2001.

> Daniel Norton - Liberal Democrats

> Dan Scott - Labour

> Morvern Rennie - Green Party

At the last General Election in 2015, Mr Selous polled 28,212 votes, with Mr Scott his closest rival gaining 10,399 for Labour.