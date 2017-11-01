Memorial bench for father-of-five

Friends of Houghton Regis man Clinton Comb, who died in June, have been fundraising for a memorial bench for him.

Kayleigh Fowler and her husband Martin wanted to do something special for his children so they could have a place to go to to remember him.

They are hoping to have the bench placed at Dunstable Downs.

Friends and family of Clinton, organised a fundraiser in August and a Just Giving Page was set up, which raised a total of £2,000.

Kayleigh said: “Clinton was my husband’s best friend, he was from Houghton Regis and sadly he committed suicide in June, he had mental health issues and did not get the support he needed.

“He had five children and a grandson and we wanted them to have a place to go where they could remember the happy times they shared with him.

“We have been speaking with the children and they have been part of the whole process.

“We raised the money at a fundraiser we held in the summer, £1,000 for the bench and the rest of the money will be used by his children to go on a family day out, we want them to do something nice together.

“We are hoping to place the bench at Dunstable Downs, hopefully on his birthday in January.

“The next step for us to confirm what the engraving will say.

“All of his children are thinking of a quote or sentence they would like to have on the bench.

“Each one will then be placed on the memory page on Facebook, and we would like everyone who is on our page and other members of the community, friends and family of Clinton to vote for the inscription.We would like everyone who has helped to raise the money to be involved and see what they helped to do for Clinton’s family and friends.

“We would like to thank everyone that has been a part of the fundraising process and supported us and donated money.”

>> For more information about the fundraising and to choose the message for the bench visit the Clinton Comb Memory Page on Facebook.