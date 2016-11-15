Memorials join listed buildings

Three Bedfordshire war memorials have been listed to mark Armistice Day.

Caddington, Wrestlingworth and two memorials to brothers at Sharpenhoe and Whipsnade are among 50 which have been listed in the country this month.

The listings are the latest in Historic England’s pledge to protect 2,500 memorials by 2018, marking the centenary of the First World War. They have been recognised for their historic and architectural importance.

Eight Robertson Brothers memorials are at Sharpenhoe and Whipsnade in Bedfordshire and also Netley Park, Hydon’s Ball, Crowlink, Hindhead Common, Toys Hill, and Frensham Common,

There are eight memorials on National Trust land dedicated to Norman and Laurance Robertson. Norman died in 1917 in Germany and Laurance at the Battle of the Somme in 1916.

Their surviving older brother William left a bequest to the National Trust for land to be bought “within reasonably easy distance from London” as a memorial to them.

As a result there are nine different memorial sites; eight markers are obelisks with dedicatory plaques, the ninth is a wall plaque.

The Caddington War Memorial is in the churchyard of All Saint’s Church, Luton Road

John Neale, Planning Director for the East of England, said: “Whether we have relatives whose names are on local memorials, or who fought alongside those who died, we all have a connection with remembrance.

“I would urge everyone to make sure their local memorial is in good condition.

“If it isn’t, then Historic England, War Memorials Trust and the Heritage Lottery Fund all have grants and advice available.”