Monarch Airlines has ceased trading

Monarch Airlines, whose headquarters is at London Luton Airport, has ceased trading.

The airline was placed into administration at 4am and its 300,000 future bookings for flights and holidays have been cancelled, the Civil Aviation Authority has said.

About 2,100 people are employed by the airline, and it is estimated that 110,000 customers are currently abroad.

The government has asked the CAA to charter more than 30 planes to bring them back to the UK.

Passengers were then sent text messages informing them flights had been cancelled.

