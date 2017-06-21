Mum Kayleigh grateful to Dunstable community’s JustGiving donations after wax air freshner fire guts house

A JustGiving crowdfunding page has attracted dozens of donations after a fire caused by an air freshener ripped through a young family’s house in Dunstable.

On Saturday, June 10, Kayleigh Smith and her two young children, Tyler, six, and Alyssa, three, were playing and enjoying the sunshine in their Sheridan Close home when Kayleigh spotted smoke billowing out of an upstairs window.

The house after the fire

The young mother quickly grabbed her children and fled from the house, but although the fire brigade arrived within a few minutes to put out the fire, the top floor was totally gutted and the roof was badly damaged.

However, kind donors have stepped in to help the family out, so far raising £1,359 from 69 donations.

Kayleigh, 26, said: “I’m overwhelmed by the generosity people have shown to help us get back on our feet and I’m also so grateful to the fire crew – without their speedy response the situation could have been so much worse.”

The blaze was caused by an electric powered wax melting air freshener, and in order to help replace her daughter’s possessions, Kayleigh’s mum, Jo, set up the fundraiser.

Kayleigh, a single parent, had not been able to afford insurance and Jo was upset that her daughter faced a huge bill.

She said: “I’m so grateful to the fire crew, Kayleigh’s neighbours, and everybody who has donated.

“The fire in West London on Wednesday shows just how dangerous residential fires can be, and my thoughts are with all the families who were less lucky than us.”

Kayleigh and her family have been placed in temporary accommodation.

Crews from the Bedfordshire Fire Rescue Service in Dunstable, Luton and Toddington attended the fire at 9.50am on June 10.

They recommend that all non-essential electrical devices should be turned off whenever unattended.

>www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Help-kayleigh