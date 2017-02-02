Search

Mum’s £10,000 mission for NICU after nurses save premature son

Little Mason when he was first born

Little Mason when he was first born

0
Have your say

A courageous mum is determined to raise £10,000 for a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit unit after nurses saved her premature son’s life.

Luton mum-of-two, Sabine, along with friend, Tracy, have so far raised £8,700 of their goal for Luton and Dunstable Hospital after beginning the mission in April 2015, their latest activity a Christmas Fundraising Day, which raised just over £1,700.

Mason (right) and his big brother, Brandon, aged 7.

Mason (right) and his big brother, Brandon, aged 7.

Sabine’s son, Mason, now 2, was born weighing just 2lbs 7oz when brave Sabine needed a caesarean section three months before his due date.

She said: “The nurses saved Mason’s life - I just can’t thank them enough. Fundraising is a little way to appreciate everything that they do. The nurses still see Mason and he won them easyJet tickets from our Christmas raffle!”

The next event will be a Ladies’ Night in July. Visit ‘Sabine and Tracy’s NICU L&D Fundraising Page’ on Facebook to find out more.