Mystery woman’s £200K lottery win

A mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as Miss. S from Bedfordshire, has won nearly two hundred thousand pounds without ever touching a ticket. The lucky women won £195,868.30 after matching the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on 29 September.

Miss. S played EuroMillions through national-lottery.co.uk and has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Miss. S for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket. After a few simple clicks she has become nearly two hundred thousand pounds better off!”