National mobility registration scheme launched

A new website has been launched by the National Federation of Shopmobility to help recover stolen or abandoned mobiity vehicles and reunite them with their owners.

The National Mobility Registration Scheme was originally piloted in Littlehmapton but it soon became clear that there was a national need for such a campaign.

Spokesman Steve Perry said: “We were amazed by 2015 police statistics which showed that out of 517 mobility scooters stolen – with an estimated value of £615,000 – only 22 percent were recovered.

“We understand the devastation and loss of independence this can cause.”

Luton Shopmobility manager Jayn Harris said: “We’re pleased to support the scheme by helping clients regsiter at the shop from 9am to midday, Monday to Friday. If you register online, please use our code LU01 which in turn will help to support us.”

It costs £12 annually and proceeds will be donated to National Federation of Shopmobility members. Visit www.nmruk.org