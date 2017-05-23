Network raves about dignity in Dunstable

The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire was a special guest at Bedfordshire Dignity Network’s Let’s Rave About Dignity event in Dunstable.

The network organised the event to raise awareness about the importance of dignity in support of Dementia Awareness Week.

The organisation was joined by members of staff from Home Instead Care Luton and Waymayka Ltd at Asda Dunstable on Wednesday, May 17. The organisations aim to improve the quality of care for citizens in Bedfordshire.

Meaningful Education are the founders of the Bedfordshire Dignity Network.

Rigerta Ahmetaj, marketing manager for Meaningful Education, said: “The Bedfordshire Dignity Network aims to create a proactive approach to preserve dignity within the community by raising awareness of the importance of dignity and impact when it is lost.

“We want to inspire professionals to share good practice and contribute to transforming services.

“We aim to encourage and support local people to take action to improve the quality within their communities.”

The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Dr Vinod Tailor, attended the event. He said: “Amazing event of the Bedfordshire Dignity Network and I believe that dignity is something everybody is deserving to have.”

The network allows people to be part of projects and initiatives which create a greater community cohesion.

There are three Junior Dignity ambassadors, Evie Fry, Laci Rogers, both ten and nine-year-old Remila Ahmetaj, who are working within their schools and communities to put Bedfordshire on the Dignity map.

Rigerta added: “We were honoured to have the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire attend the event, and we would like to say a special thank you to Asda Dunstable for all your support!”

For more information about the organisation visit: www.meaningfuleducation.org.uk.