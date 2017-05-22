New bus links for Kensworth

Centrebus has joined forces with Central Bedfordshire Council and Kensworth Parish Council to improve local bus links between the village and Dunstable on Mondays to Fridays from Tuesday 30 May.

Two additional peak time journeys will be introduced on service 35 with a departure from Kensworth, Farmers Boy on Monday to Friday at 7.42am to Dunstable town centre, calling at Whipsnade Zoo and Dunstable Downs.

In addition, the Monday to Friday departure from Dunstable, ASDA at 5.20pm will be diverted via Kensworth arriving at 5.45pm, calling at Dunstable Downs and Whipsnade Zoo en route to St Albans.

Centrebus Commercial Manager, Bijel Mistry said: “We’re pleased to work in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council and Kensworth Parish Council to introduce additional local bus journeys to and from Dunstable. Along with our great range of multi journey saver tickets, regular travellers can save bigtime making bus travel a viable alternative to using the car, helping to free up our grid locked roads – call our customer helpline on 0116 410 5050.”