New charity shop coming to Lowther Road

Autism Bedfordshire has made Dunstable proud, as it has chosen the town as the location for its first charity shop.

Founded in 1991, Autism Bedfordshire provides a range of social opportunities and skills groups, where people with autism can ‘be themselves’, and access activities that are designed and run by specialist trained teams.

Autism Bedfordshire

Now, the charity is looking to expand its good work, opening its new shop in Lowther Road in October (date to be confirmed) and appealing to the Dunstable community for donations and volunteers.

Ali Draper, funding officer, said: “Good quality donations are key.

“They will significantly reduce our start-up costs, of which we are already dipping into reserves – but will also help with ongoing sales.

“For example, anything from new or good condition items to designer wear will enable us to open and keep our customers coming back for more!

“Donations can be dropped off at the shop from October 1.”

The charity needs 20 volunteers to help run the shop.

There is no age or ability limit and training and general guidance will be given.

Ali added: “We will have a pop-up shop in Dunstable for the ‘Charity Market’ event on September 9, so for more information about what we do or to take a look at some of our merchandise, please come and see us in the market square.”

Autism Bedfordshire is the only specialised independent charity in Bedfordshire to provide their services, and over 1,000 members look to the organisation for quality support every year.

In July they achieved their second Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ grading for their summer holiday schemes.

Call: 01234 214871.

> www.autismbeds.org