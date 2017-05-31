New indoor go-karting track opens in Dunstable on Saturday

An indoor go-kart track is opening in Dunstable on Saturday, June 3.

An industrial unit on Verey Road, Woodside Industrial Estate, which was empty for two years, is home to TeamSport’s new indoor karting track.

Visitors can expect a 500m multilevel circuit with bends, long straights and ramps for up to 16 karters to race around at any one time.

David Ashlee, Dunstable Town Council Chief Executive and Town Clerk, has welcomed the new attraction to the town.

He said: “The Town Council are delighted that this new attraction is coming to Dunstable.

“It shows that companies are becoming increasingly confident about locating in Dunstable and it will help boost our visitor economy.”

There will be free parking with a spectator area, a bar providing food and drink and everyone who takes part will be provided with professional race wear, full safety briefings and tuitions, all abilities are welcome.

Dominic Gaynor, Managing Director, said: “Our range of race events and our excellent value karting offers will ensure karting is accessible to everyone looking for an adrenaline fuelled, fun day out.

“TeamSport Karting has a proven history of helping both the young drivers and young at heart drivers get their first taste on track with the comfort and knowledge of having all the right safety measures and equipment to support them. “You never know the next F1 Superstar could be from Dunstable.”

TeamSport is offering an Opening Offer at the Dunstable track for £25 per person during June, for more information visit: www.team-sport.co.uk/go-karting-offers/dunstable-opening-offer/